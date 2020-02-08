Buju Banton Readies New Album for April 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica – After releasing a number of singles in 2019 to test the waters, Dancehall veteran Buju Banton is ready to release a new album.

According to Banton’s co-manager, (producer and CEO of Penthouse Records) Donovan Germain, “Buju’s latest album is just about complete”.

“Actually we’ve finished, it’s just to look about the paperwork – contracts, and for people to sign off on. Because you know, dealing with a major label (Buju signing with hip-hop business mogul Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label last year) is kinda different from what we do in our industry… Everybody has to sign off,” Germain explained in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer.

According to Germain, Buju’s upcoming album will not only cater to reggae and dancehall fans, but incorporate other genres of music.

“It is an album that is geared towards the various parts of the audience that loves Buju … dancehall, lover’s rock, cultural aspect, etc. Because of the fact that Buju has been away for 10 years, we try and give each section of the audience a little something for themselves,” said Germain.

The album, though not yet titled, is set to be released in two months.

“We are probably looking at around April (for the album’s release). That is the timeline we are working with, barring any unforeseen changes,” Germain said.

Throughout the course of his career, Buju Banton has released twelve studio albums, with the latest being 2010’s ‘Before The Dawn’.

Since his release from prison in late 2018, Buju Banton has released a string of singles including the most recent “Murda She Wrote” which was featured on the “Bad Boys For Life” movie soundtrack.