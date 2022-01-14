Bob Marley and The Wailers Album “Legend” Best-Selling Reggae Album Of All Time

Bob Marley might be dead, but his music is very much alive, so alive that his album “Legend” has outsold in immeasurable margins, all the other best-selling reggae albums of 2021, and big change left over. Talk about legendary!

The greatest hits collection was first released in May 1984 by Island Records, and according to Billboard’s sales tracker MRC Data, the album actually sold 609,000 units from sales and streaming in the United States for 2021. This included 179,000 in pure album sales, while on-demand audio streams and on-demand video streams stood at 528,314,000 and 50,801,000, respectively.

The other reggae albums that ranked Number 2 through 10 all together sold under 30,000 copies in pure album sales in 2021. This included a second entry for Marley at No. 9 for the group’s “Gold” album.

- Advertisement -

To make things clearer, here are some numbers from the top three album sales and on demand streaming for reggae albums of last year, compared to Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Shaggy comes in at number 2 for his album Best of Shaggy, The Boombastic Collection with 2,300 album sales, 159,339,800 in On Demand audio streams, and 39,229,600 in On Demand video streaming. At number 3 is Stick Figure with 7,100 album sales, 92, 252,800.

These are good numbers, yet still, a far cry from Legend’s album units and streams.

Finishing out the top 10 for best of billboard album sales in 2021 is Sean Paul at number 4 with Dutty Classics Collection, Stick Figure comes in again at number 5 with Set In Stone, UB40’s Greatest Hits comes is at number 6, Jason Mraz Look For The Good is number 7, while Sean Paul features again at number 8 with Dutty Rock, Bob Marley and The Wailers graces the album charts in sales at number 9 for the album Gold and Bob Marley’s grandson, Skip, son of Cedella Marley, finishes at number 10 with Higher Place.

But the 37-year-old album doesn’t stop there, Legend has a place in the R&B genre too, it came in at number 6 on the on the Year-End Top R&B Albums chart and No.32 on the Year-End Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums for albums sold in the US for 2021.

Legend has surpassed expectations and has set a standard for reggae album sales like no other. With over 15 million copies sold in the US, over 3.9 million in the UK, and 33 million sold globally, Legend is the best selling reggae album of all time.

The album was No. 46 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time in 2003, which maintained the rating in a 2012 revised list.

In 1984, Legend debuted at number 54 on Billboard 200 and as of January 11, 2022, Legend holds the # 1 spot for the 105th week in a row on the weekly Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

The track listing includes Is This Love, No Woman No Cry, Three Little Birds, Get Up Stand Up, Buffalo Soldier, Exodus, I Shot the Sheriff, Stir it Up; BBC’s Song of the Century One Love, Redemption Song, Jamming and Waiting in Vain.