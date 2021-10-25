Adele Is Back And Trending In Jamaica

It’s been six years since music was last produced by one of the most successful women in music. Adele, who is now trending in Jamaica, stands at number three on popular streaming platform YouTube.

The award-winning songwriter’s new single, ‘Easy On Me’ took many music lovers by surprise when Vevo’s home page delighted fans with the new video for the single.

It premiered on October 14 and is the first single being promoted by the singer from her new album “30” that drops November 19.

- Advertisement -

The UK star is known to express her personal pains through her music and this record is no different. Her recent divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki, plays out through her lyrical prowess.

“This album is mine, a way of explaining to my son why his parents aren’t living together anymore”; she revealed in a recent interview.

Thus far, the new single has already broken several charts including the UK’s national record for most streams in a week, and is her third chart-topping single in the UK after “Someone Like You” and “Hello”.

Adele also has four number-ones on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart to her name.

Loyal fans of the fifteen-time Grammy winning star have been patiently waiting on the singer to release new music. Their earnestness is often relayed frequently to her via Twitter and Instagram for new music and an album.

Adele was named Songwriter of the Year by the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors. Time magazine named her 100 Greatest Women in Music in 2012. Her sophomore album “21” is listed in Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time in 2020, and she is globally respected as one of the most recognisable voices on the planet.