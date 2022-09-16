Long live the King! But not the monarchy?

It would be disingenuous to say, Queen Elizabeth II, a woman most of us have known, heard of, or seen throughout our lives, was not a beloved woman. So, it is understandable her sudden death has been met with global sadness and mourning.

Throughout the British Commonwealth, including the Caribbean countries that were former, or still are, British colonies, flags are being flown at half-mast. Those still with governors general, representing the British monarch as head of state, will be represented by these men and women at the queen’s funeral in London on September 19.

But the queen’s death has revealed an interesting dichotomy in the Caribbean and other British Commonwealth nations. Although the people of these countries adored the queen, there is indication they see the British monarch as archaic, and no longer relevant.

It is quite apparent in the Caribbean, the adoration for Queen Elizabeth was the adhesive that prevented breaking with the antiquated monarchy. The beloved queen was really a fantasy some were reluctant to let go. People loved her sense of style, charm, grace, her gentle, girlish voice as she addressed them at Christmas and other occasions. To them the queen was their story book Cinderella living happily forever in a gilded palace.

Now the queen’s death is making people see through the fantasy that surrounded her. Already, there are renewed calls to break from the British monarchy. There is news that the government of Antigua and Barbuda is thinking of holding a referendum to decide whether to stay with, or break from, the monarchy. Jamaica previously indicated its intent to join Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, in breaking with the monarchy. There are also now louder calls from the Caribbean for reparation for the atrocities of slavery, that despicable system which Britain, under several former monarchs, foisted upon the Caribbean, as they enriched themselves from the profits of sugar, produced on the backs of Black slaves.

When Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne in 1952, slavery was long over, so she could not be directly blamed for the atrocious system. She was a very educated, and compassionate woman. Certainly, not only was she aware of the cruelty brought about by slavery, but also of the damning marginalization of Black people living in the colonies over which she ruled. But she seemed not to have advised any of the governments she headed over her long reign to apologize for slavery, or for keeping Black people in their marginalized state; much less compensating these former colonies for the pain they experienced from slavery. To be fair, it is unknown if she did, as her conversations with respective British prime ministers have been kept secret. But she visited the colonies often before and after their independence from Britain, and one cannot recall a public apology from her for slavery, or the slightest hint that she would look into the possibility of reparation.

Perhaps, looking back, the many former Caribbean colonies that gained political independence from 1962, missed the opportunity for an apology for slavery and reparation when they each negotiated the terms for independence. The desire for independence was so strong it overlooked the need for an apology, and/or terms for reparations.

But now, King Charles III has succeeded Queen Elizabeth. In his long apprenticeship to be monarch he surely is aware of the demands from the former colonies for an official apology from the monarchy for slavery, and that other atrocity – apartheid in South Africa, a system over which Elizabeth ruled.

Caribbean leaders must be aggressive in now pressuring the new monarch to give this official apology for slavery, demand reparation for this evil system, and be vigilant in breaking from the monarchy. This monarchy provides absolutely no benefit to Caribbean nations. The fantasy brought about by a charming, graceful Queen Elizabeth II has passed. The time has come to be truly independent nations; republics led by their own heads of state, whether elected or appointed.