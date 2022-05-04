fbpx
New York Mayor Vows to Help Stop Flow of Drugs and Guns to Jamaica

By Sheri-Kae McLeod

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams has vowed to assist the Jamaican government in helping to stem the flow of guns and drugs to the island.

Mayor Adams offered assistance to the Andrew Holness-led administration while addressing the launch of Jamaica-60th independence celebrations in New York on Sunday.

Adams said that with New York being home to the largest percentage of Jamaicans living in the United States, he is concerned about the trade of illegal drugs and guns between the two places.

“As Mayor of the Great City of New York, which is home to almost a million Jamaicans, I am concerned about the flow of guns and ammunition as well as drugs from New York City to Jamaica and the impact that it is having on the country as it relates to loss of life. Some of the guns that are causing deaths in Jamaica, are the same that are manufactured here in the United States and are shipped to Jamaica and the region which are also causing the same deaths in my city,” he said.

“We will partner with your government Mr. Prime Minister, together, to be responsible for changing the culture of the flow of guns and drugs that is destroying the public safety of both our countries in a real way,” Mayor Adams added.

Mayor Adams also acknowledged the contribution of the Jamaican diaspora to New York, saying that the city is “the heart and soul of the Jamaican Diaspora in the United States”.

“As Mayor, I want to thank the Jamaicans for their contribution at every level of commerce, public safety, health, innovation and education. And having the Jamaicans here is a signal that we are going to strengthen those bonds that exist between us and look at the areas of education, expanding trade and increasing business between the City of New York and Jamaica,” Mayor Adams said.

Prime Minister Holness also thanked members of the diaspora for their contribution to the development of Jamaica and called on Jamaicans at home and abroad to come together to make Jamaica greater.

“The Government will be bringing together all our Jamaicans so that we can look at what we have achieved over the past 60 years and have Jamaicans recommit themselves to make Jamaica advance towards economic independence as we go forward,” Holness said.

The launch was also addressed by United States Senate Majority Leader Senator Charles Schumer of New York, Minister of Sports and Culture Olivia Grange and Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Alison Wilson.

