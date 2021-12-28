Jamaican Children Win Cash Prizes Through the “This is Jamaica” Poetry Scholarship Competition

Christmas for some 10 children was very promising this year, as last week, the top 10 finalists in the “This is Jamaica” Poetry Scholarship Competition won money to further their education. The first, second, and third place winners also received tablets along with the grand prizes.

This is Jamaica Scholarship attracted the attention of The Real Credit Deal (Title Sponsor) and The Dr. Andrea Thorpe Foundation after being established by author and poet Peter Gracey. The Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill, FL., also saw the significance of the mission and made it its international project to Jamaica.

The Jamaica Diaspora taskforce Action network (JDTAN) assisted in facilitating the connection with the Jamaica Teachers Association and was able to place the scholarship in all public schools island-wide.

- Advertisement -

The title sponsor was so blown away by the overwhelming response of the over 200 students who applied, their teachers, parents, and the endorsement of the Consul General to Jamaica (Miami), Mr. Oliver Mair, that they decided to raise the sponsorship to from just over JM $150,000.00 to JM $1,000,000.00 (Approx. US $6,500.00) for 2022.

79 students submitted their own creative video renditions of the poem “This is Jamaica,” written by Peter Gracey. The scholarship ambassador was none other than Jamaica’s King of Comedy, Oliver Samuels.