12 Jamaicans to be Honored at 2021 Jamaica Diaspora Awards

Twelve outstanding Jamaicans in various fields will be honored by Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair at Jamaica Diaspora Honours 2021.

The honourees are hail from Southern USA will be awarded at a Virtual ceremony to take place this Sunday (Nov. 7) at 4:00 p.m. Their names will be inscribed on the Honour Roll of Jamaicans in the Southern USA.

Consul General Mair in congratulating the awardees said that “these persons have served with exception in the respective categories and have served the community selflessly without seeking recognition” he emphasized.

The Luminary Honours will be awarded for several areas including Public Service to Andrew Adams of the Jamaica Foundation of Houston (JFH); Faith and Religious Leadership to Pastor Robert Stewart, Senior Pastor Pentecostal Tabernacle, Miami; Cultural Arts (Media, Entertainment, Culture) to Ms. Audrey Anderson, Board member of the Louise Bennett Coverley Heritage Council (LBCHC) and Xavier Murphy, Media Consultant and Founder of Jamaicans.com; Business Leadership to Patrick Cha Fong, Principal of Kingston Miami Trading; Health Care to Dr. Yvonne Smith, Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee; Youth Leadership to Miss Briana Nichole Williams, Jamaican Olympian athlete; Education to Pauline Jolly, PhD. Founder and Past President of Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization; Philanthropy/Social Services to Bruce Palmer, President of Jamaica United Relief Organization (JURA); and Special Community Honour to Ms. Andrea Dixon, Registered Nurse who is being recognized as an outstanding humanitarian and philanthropist.

Two Community Awards will be presented to the Louise Bennett Coverley Heritage Council (LBCHC) for outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage in the Diaspora; and to Grace Kennedy (USA) for their contribution as a corporate/community partner.

The presentation of the awards continues the tradition of recognizing Jamaicans in the Diaspora who have positively impacted their community.

According to CG Mair, “it is important that we recognize members of our Jamaican Diaspora for their contributions to community development”. Mair says these awardees have contributed directly to Jamaica’s national development goals as well as to the Diaspora communities in which they reside.