Discover British Virgin Islands like a local: Sailing with a private captain at your service

Imagine yourself surrounded by beautiful crystal clear water, the sun tanning your skin, and the gentle breeze kissing your hair. This is the beauty of the British Virgin Islands that you will experience when you sail with your own personal captain.

It’s an experience that allows you to go beyond the beaten track, taking you beyond the tourist-stamped locations so you can truly explore the BVI like a local.

A Personalized Sailing Experience in British Virgin Islands

Whether you’re an experienced sailor or a vacationer, having an expert captain by your side will make your trip relaxed and unforgettable. With a BVI sailboat charter with captain service, you can relax and take in the surroundings, enjoying the island and water without worrying about the next storm.

Your captain, who knows waters like the back of their hand, will ensure you don’t miss any of BVI’s famous unique spots, the hidden gems of the British Virgin Islands — tranquil beaches, anchorages, and the popular local spots only known to the locals.

What to Expect on Your Sailing Adventure

When chartering a BVI sailboat with a captain, you are purchasing your own paradise, a private, personalized tour across the British Virgin Islands. Moreover, your captain tailors the journey to your liking and wishes. Would you like a relaxing holiday, full of swimming and eating? Or are you more adventurous and keen on exploring the islands and spots?

The service has you covered with activities, from snorkeling at The Indians to chilling in the relaxed atmosphere at Peter Island Resort. The best part is that you don’t have to bother with the details. Your captain takes care of all the work: your sailing, moorings, and drop-offs. All you have to do is enjoy the scenery! Take a step back in island life and get to know the BVI in a way a trip to the mainland cannot do.

Explore at Your Own Pace

The best part about a private sailing tour? The options are endless! Do you want to spend the day swimming in an uninhabited location? You can do that! Why not stop for a slow meal in a relaxed seaside location in local restaurants along the way? You think of a direction, and the charter service can make it happen. None of this is feasible with large, crowded passenger ship captains.

The best part? You don’t have to think about anything other than enjoying the island. Your captain will do all the thinking and work, meaning you can be in the moment. It’s a way to relax, treat yourself, and have more fun than a land excursion can provide.

Why Choose a Private Captain?

Hiring a private captain is more than a luxurious convenience. It’s an opportunity to experience the BVI on your own terms. Group tours are popular, but they take the same well-worn trails. With a private captain, you can enjoy the secret spots known only to locals, with insights no guidebook will give you.

Everything is on your schedule, even the most popular spots, can be different with the right captain. Your captain is also a professional, skilled in all things safety. Your trip is fun because it’s secure — jumping into azure water, enjoying a beach picnic, or a leisurely cruise under the stars is worry-free.

Making the Right Choice

Sailing with your captain means you embrace the undiscovered BVI, away from the crowds and where it’s most beautiful. Let’s sail and make memories; choose a BVI sailboat charter with captain service and make the islands yours to discover.