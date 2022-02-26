Vybz Cartel and Spice Dominate Jamaica International Music Awards

Dancehall superpowers Spice and Vybz Cartel dominate the nominations for top honors, in the inaugural Jamaica International Music Awards (JIMA). The show, which will be seen worldwide from Sunrise in Florida, kicks off at 6 pm on Monday, February 28. The public can watch the live stream on IGTV @WZPPRadio and WZOP’s website at www.wzppradio.com.
Created by veteran broadcaster Norman ‘Humble Lion’ Lawrence and the WZOP Radio management team, the awards show will present the public’s best Reggae and Dancehall choices for 2021. Awards will be given for Best New Artiste, Male and Female Album/EP of the Year, Gospel Reggae Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.
Lawrence said that the award was conceptualized as a vehicle to allow the music consumers to own and honor it. “It’s a key vehicle to create a premier brand that will allow lovers of reggae and dancehall music to say who/what is the best of the best in the industry each year. There has long been a not-so-secret concern that honorees in the existing music awards shows do not necessarily reflect who the public believes is the best in the respective category,” he said.
With 30 years of experience in broadcasting and promoting Jamaica’s music, Lawrence knows a thing or two about Reggae and Dancehall. Consequently, he is mindful of how other award shows treat the genres created by Jamaica. He said JIMA is critical because: “Oftentimes when others include our artistes/music in larger awards ceremonies, it is usually from their perspective regarding what/how they think about our music. With JIMA, all awardees will be selected based on what we as a people think about our music.”
Vybz Cartel and Spice received three nominations each, the most by any entertainers. Cartel’s “Born Fi Dis” album was nominated in Best Male Reggae/Dancehall Album/EP his album, and he has two entries in the song of the year with “African Summer” and “Popular.”
Spice is nominated for Best Female Reggae/DancehallAlbum/EP for her album “10,” and again for Song of the Year with “Frenz” and Go Down Deh, which includes Shaggy and Sean Paul.
Four of the JIMA nominees were nominated for this year’s Grammy awards in Reggae. They are Spice, Gramps Morgan, Etana, and Sean Paul. Shenseea was also nominated as a featured artiste on Kanye West’s album.
Other industry heavyweights included in the nominations are Etana, Gramps Morgan, Beres Hammond, Popcaan, Alkaline, and Busy Signal.
Special awards will be presented to Metro Media, Stone Love, and veteran entertainers Spragga Benz and Mad Cobra for their contribution to the reggae/dancehall industry.
The red-carpet affair will also see heavyweights in the industry, like Tony Matterhorn, Walshy (of Major Laser), I-Octane, Spragga Benz, Supa Twitch, Carol Jacobs, and Lymie walking the red carpet.
The nominees for the inaugural show are:
Best Female Reggae/DancehallAlbum/EP
Spice: 10
Etana: Etana
Best Male Reggae/Dancehall Album/EP
Mascika: 438
Gramps Morgan: Positive Vibration
I-Octane: Moods
Alkaline: Top Prize)
Charly Blacks: Rio Buena
Konshens: Red Reign
Demarco: Melody
Vybz Kartel: Born Fi Dis
Best New Artiste Reggae/Dancehall
Shaniel Muir
Skeng
Skillibeng
Jashi Intense
Nation Boss
Yaksta
Best Reggae Gospel Artiste
Cheville Franklin
Carline Davis
Kevin Downswell
Rondel Positive
Jermaine Edwards
DJ Nicholas
Best DJ in Jamaica – ZJ Liquid
DJ Boom Boom,
Kurt Riley
ZJ Chrome
Bishop Escobar
Gugu Mental
Best DJ in South Florida
Danger Kid
Supa Twitch
Fire Redz
Richie Pooh
Dutty Dex
Song of the Year
Go Down Deh: Spice, Shaggy & Sean Paul
Ambition: Yaksta
Humans: Nation Boss
Sell Off: Alkaline
Frenz: Spice
Suicide Note: Mascika
Crocodile Teeth: Skillibeng
Upset: Shenseea
God is Love: Beres Hammond featuring Popcaan
African Summer: Vybz Kartel
Bang: Busy Signal
Watch Da Style Yah: Ding Dong
Popular: Vybz Kartel
1 Matik: Govana