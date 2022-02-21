Unique Adventures to Experience in Jamaica

Jamaica is one of the top tourist destinations in the Caribbean because of its many attractions. Along with popular sites like Dunn’s River Falls, visitors have a host of crazy, unique adventures to choose from across the island. Here are a few.

Bobsledding through the Mountains at Mystic Mountain

Ironically, the popular winter sport links to Jamaica following the 1993 sports movie “Cool Runnings.” In Jamaica, bobsledding is a growing sport and a recreational activity! The Mystic Mountain Adventure Park in Ocho Rios has a signature bobsled ride, inspired by the Olympic sport, using a metal track instead of ice. The ride is just under two minutes and takes you down the 700-foot Mystic Mountain peak, with panoramic views of Ocho Rios on either side. The bobsled is like a rollercoaster with brakes you can control, but for the ultimate experience, locals suggest going full force down the mountain.

Visiting Glistening Waters

Jamaica has hundreds of lakes, beaches, rivers, and lagoons, so what’s so special about this lagoon? Well, for starters, this luminous lagoon in Trelawny, called the Glistening Waters, is filled with microscopic organisms called dinoflagellates. These dinoflagellates flash a bluish light when movement disturbs the water they live in, giving off a mysterious glow-in-the-dark effect. There are boat trips on the lagoon at night where guests can observe the fishes swimming in the blue light or even jump in the water themselves. There are only four of these lagoons globally, with Jamaica’s lagoon being the most luminous.

Exploring the Sunken Pirate City in Port Royal

In the 1600s, the now sleepy town of Port Royal was known as “the richest and wickedest city in the world.” After the English captured Jamaica, Port Royal became a haven for pirates and buccaneers, who frequently launched raids on the nearby Spanish colonies. In 1692, a ravenous earthquake and tsunami destroyed the city. The natural disasters sent many forts, buildings, and houses underwater and killed half the city’s population. Port Royal has since been rebuilt, but the town is still fascinating for many filmmakers and geographic entities. You can still find evidence of the city’s natural disasters and old culture above land and underwater. Scuba divers and teams of archaeologists can be seen in the waters of Port Royal, on occasion, discovering the underwater buildings, treasures, and artifacts that were once part of this historic town.

Having a Beer at Floyd’s Pelican Bar

Having a beer at a bar in Jamaica is a typical pastime but having a beer at Floyd’s Pelican Bar in Negril is not the average experience. This bar is entirely made of driftwood and stands about a quarter-mile out into the ocean. To get to Floyd’s Pelican Bar, you must take a short boat ride from the shores of Black River or Parottee Point out into the sea. Once you’re there, you can have a beer, eat some delicious seafood, sunbathe, and even swim in the turquoise waters.

Bamboo Rafting

Rafting in Jamaica was made famous by Australian-American Actor Errol Flynn, who fell in love with Jamaica and lived there for several years. Rafting is done mainly on the Rio Grande and Martha Brae River and is one of the most calming tourist activities that you can do on the island. Rafting is great for a family outing and can be pretty romantic, as lush forests, flowers, and birds surround the rivers.