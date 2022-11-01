Thieves break into private jet at Guyana airport

The Guyana Police Force has launched a major investigation following reports that a private jet was broken into while at the Cheddi Jagan International airport.

According to News Source last Wednesday, the aircraft, bearing registration number N111RE, flew officials from an international company to Guyana for meetings.

The plane was parked close to the hanger of the Guyana Defence Air Corps after its crew and passengers left for their two-day visit.

On Friday when the pilots arrived to prepare for their departure, the main door of the aircraft was found breached and was left slightly open.

An alarm was raised, and it was discovered that several small items including liquor and other drinks were missing from the aircraft.

There was no damage to the aircraft and it left Guyana with its passengers on Friday for Brownsville, Texas.

The incident prompted the Guyana Police Force to launch a major investigation and senior officials at the airport confirmed on the weekend that investigators visited the GDF Air Corps at the airport and questioned a number of ranks.

Meanwhile, the incident has renewed calls for increased security at the airport

The article published by News Source quoted a senior official in the aviation industry as saying this is not the first time such an incident occurred at the airport, and this points to a clear need for additional personnel and security equipment.

CMC/