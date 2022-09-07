Second Villa goal delights Reggae Boy Bailey

LONDON, ENGAND (CMC) – Aston Villa’s Reggae Boy Leon Bailey has described his last weekend’s superb equaliser against champions Manchester City as “special”, and said he was thrilled to see the fan reaction to the home side’s 1-1 draw.

The goal for the 25-year-old Bailey was just his second for Villa since joining from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Villa fell behind soon after the break to City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland’s 10th goal of the campaign in just six games but fought well to get back into the fixture.

Jacob Ramsey drove down the left wing and cut the ball back for Bailey, who rifled his first-time effort into the top left corner past Ederson in the City goal on 74 minutes.

Bailey said he now hoped his effort against Pep Guardiola’s side can kick-start a successful season for himself and his struggling club moving forward.

“First of all, I should say, it felt great and amazing to see Villa Park light up again. We’ve missed that feeling – the last game didn’t go so well,” said Leon Bailey.

“That was the best feeling of all for me; to see the stands, everybody was on their feet, it’s what we need to score more goals as well and give us confidence.”

Bailey added: “That goal was a special one. I have to congratulate Jacob Ramsey on that outstanding run he did to pick me out. I’m just grateful I could help the team.”

Aston Villa team-mate, defender Ezri Konsa, reckons the best is yet to come from Bailey.

Speaking to the Express & Star newspaper, Konsa said: “He knows himself what he has to do to really kick on and show the quality he has.

“On Saturday, he really worked hard for the team. It is not just on the ball but the running off the ball, working hard and tracking back.

“He got the goal his performance deserved. I think it will mean a lot to him. Last season was a difficult one for him, in and out of the team with injuries and stuff. But he has really kicked on this season and showed his qualities and on Saturday, he saved us.

“If you know football, you follow football and have seen the Bundesliga, you see what the qualities he possessed before coming here. If we get that from him in the Premier League, it will be a massive help for us.”

Villa, who sit one place above the drop zone, travel to bottom club Leicester City on Saturday.