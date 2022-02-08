Rytikal Freed of Gun Charges

Jamaican dancehall artiste Rytikal on Friday, February 4, was freed of a gun rap when he appeared in the Supreme Court.

Rohan’ Rytikal’ McFarlane was arrested and charged in January last year for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition at 8 Miles, Bull Bay in St. Andrew.

The police reported that in January 2021, during a patrol of the area, they saw McFarlane acting suspiciously.

Authorities questioned him and found a Taurus .380 pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition following a search of his car. Rytikal reportedly told the police that the weapon was a prop for a music video. However, he was taken into custody and charged.

Later the 25-year-old dancehall artist received bail of J$1 million and was ordered to report to the Bull Bay Police Station on Wednesdays and Saturdays and abide by the curfew orders.

It was all smiles when Rytikal and his lawyer, Able-Don Foote, went to speak with the CVM-TV news team, following the acquittal of the illegal possession of firearm charges laid against the ‘Chosen’ singer.

During the interview, Foote explained how his submissions against the prosecution led to a historic victory.

“How the preparation and the execution of the case was conducted, we unearthed a number of breaches procedurally of the protocols that ought to be followed in dealing with suspects and also how the evidence unfolded generally.”

He added that he successfully challenged the credibility of the prosecution’s witnesses.

Maintaining his innocence through the year-long process, Rytikal is grateful and ready for the next chapter in his career.

“The judge says I’m innocent, but I was always innocent, but the fact that I have gotten the chance to prove that I was always innocent makes a big difference, and I’m very grateful.”

Last month the St. Thomas native added a new stage moniker to his name, Purytikal – to represent a pure, clean, and conscious side of his new music in 2022.

In an Onstage interview with host Winford Williams, the artiste assured fans that they would get better lyrics and a positive person from now on.

“The music will be positivity only, yuh nah guh hear nobody else other than Rytikal, just Purytikal, purity,” he stated. “You will be getting a better Rytikal, better lyrics, a positive person that’s for sure, people will be looking at life differently.”

He added that “Due to the fact that Rytikal was known for King Ina War, Cookie Jar and some other songs weh are more on a violent perspective, suh for the new year is purity, so you’re going to get a pure Rytikal, so it’s Puritykal.”

Rytikal is one of several artists, including Tommy Lee Sparta and Ladden, to have appeared before the judge on gun-related charges, a time when the government says it’s committed to rid the streets of illegal firearms.