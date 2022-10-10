fbpx
One dead, six injured in downtown Tampa bar shooting

By AP News

An early Sunday shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, Florida has left one person dead and six wounded, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 3:00 a.m. Sunday outside the LIT Cigar & Martini lounge. Two groups that had been arguing inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person began shooting.

One man was killed and six people, four men and two women were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and police have not released the identities of those involved. The one fatality was a California man who was visiting Tampa for a wedding

“This is senseless violence. There’s no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar,” said Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor. “We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible.”

