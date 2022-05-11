Nick Perry Sworn in as US Ambassador to Jamaica

Former New York State Assembly member Nick Perry has been sworn in as the new United States Ambassador to Jamaica.

Perry was sworn in on Monday by US Vice President Jamaican-American Kamala Harris. He is the first US Ambassador to Jamaica-born in Jamaica.

He was nominated for the post by United States Senate Majority Leader Charles “Chuck” Schumer” who said Jamaica-born Perry becoming the next ambassador would be “an important milestone.” President Biden announced Perry’s nomination on November 3, 2021. He was confirmed by the US Senate in March.

Born Noah Nicholas Perry, the seasoned politician was born and raised in St Andrew, Jamaica. He graduated from Kingston College and worked at the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union before immigrating to the United States in 1971.

Nick Perry served in the US Army for two years of active duty and four years on reserve status.

After military service, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and a Master of Arts in public policy and administration – both from Brooklyn College, City University of New York (CUNY).

He was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 1992 to represent the 58th Assembly District and was re-elected to serve his 15th consecutive term in the district, which includes the neighborhood of East Flatbush, as well as portions of Canarsie and Brownsville, among other neighborhoods located in the borough of Brooklyn. He and his wife Joyce also reside in the East Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Perry’s granddaughter is popular recording artist, Jamaican-American Justine Skye. Via Twitter, she congratulated her grandfather on being confirmed as the new Ambassador, writing: “I’m so beyond proud of my grandfather who just got OFFICIALLY sworn in by the Vice President as US Ambassador of Jamaica! So sad I couldn’t have been there for this huge milestone, but I can’t wait to come to Jamaica this summer especially to celebrate and see you in action!”