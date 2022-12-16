fbpx
Man who demanded to see Guyana President is shot after stabbing presidential guard

By CMC News

Police are investigating an incident in which a man who demanded to see Guyana President Irfaan Ali at his official residence stabbed a presidential guard, grabbed a gun, and opened fire before being shot.

Both the guard who was stabbed about his neck and body and the attacker are hospitalized in serious condition.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force, the man “of mixed-race ethnicity” turned up at the southeastern guard hut at State House around 7:30 a.m. and confronted the security detail there, telling them, “I want the President”.

He subsequently became agitated and pulled a knife from the waist of his pants, stabbing one policeman five times.

The man then grabbed a policeman’s gun and fired several rounds in the area. Other presidential guards then returned fire, injuring the suspect.

A nine-millimeter pistol and seven spent shells were recovered from the scene.

The area around State House was cordoned off by security forces.

CMC/

