Jamaica Makes 2nd Arrest in Haiti’s President Assassination

Jamaican security forces has made a second arrest related to the assassinations of President Jovenel Moise of Haiti, who was brutally murdered on July 7th last year. The arrest which included several other persons, took place before dawn on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, Haiti’s national police said on Saturday that former senator Joel Joseph was in custody in Jamaica. Superintendent of police in Jamaica, Stephanie Lindsay told AP that other persons were arrested with Joseph and that the authorities were trying to determine whether they are family members. Lindsay declined to give further details however saying that “For more than one reason, we’re not sharing more information.”

Joseph is a Haitian politician and opponent of the Tet Kale party that Moïse belonged to.

- Advertisement -

Among those celebrating the arrest was Claude Joseph, Haiti’s former minister of foreign affairs who briefly served as interim prime minister following Moïse’s killing.

“The arrest of John Joel Joseph shows that there will be no hiding place for those who are directly or indirectly involved in the assassination,” he wrote, saying that the international effort he initiated continues to bear fruit.

In late October, Jamaican authorities arrested former Colombian soldier Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios. He was ordered deported by Jamaica’s supreme court on December 31st, 2021. Palacios was subsequently charged by US authorities with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.

More than 40 people, including 18 former Colombian soldiers, have been arrested in the killing of Moïse, who was shot several times at his private residence in an attack that also injured his wife, Martine Moïse.

Colombian government officials have said that the majority of former soldiers were duped and did not know about the real mission. The soldiers, who remain in prison in Haiti, have accused authorities of torture, while the Colombian government recently said the country’s consul in Haiti was threatened after trying to provide humanitarian assistance.