Dominica rated best Caribbean island in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards

By Sheri-Kae McLeod

Dominica has been named the top island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas in the 2022 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards for the first time.

Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022 readers’ surveys. Readers rated islands on the following characteristics: natural attractions/beaches, activities/sites, restaurants/food, people/friendliness, and value.

“We are incredibly honored and elated to not only be a Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022 winner for the first time, but to be the top island in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas,” said Dominica’s Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives Denise Charles.

“This recognition is a powerful testament to the experiences provided on the island. To be recognized by such a prestigious publication as the number one island to visit solidifies our stance in maintaining the island’s natural environment while still creating authentic experiences for travelers.”

Additionally, Secret Bay, Dominica’s exclusive six-star villa resort, captured the number one spot for resort hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas in this year’s World’s Best Awards.

The resort is a member of Relais & Châteaux, the most prestigious association of luxury hotels and restaurants in the world. This is the second time in three years the eco-luxury resort has been named the number one resort in the Caribbean region.

Secret Bay is known for its remote locale, private accommodations with plunge pools, hyper-personalized service, nature-to-table dining with a no-menu concept, chef-driven epicurean culinary experience, and wellness offerings.

“To have not only our destination, but one of Dominica’s hotels also be number one in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards truly showcases that Dominica offers a desirable product for travelers seeking to connect with the luxury of nature,” added Minister Charles.

“We look forward to welcoming travelers who are seeking a new and exciting travel destination for their next adventure.”

CMC

