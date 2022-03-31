Dale Holness to Run for Congress Again

Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness has announced that he plans to run for congress again.

The Jamaica-born Holness announced Saturday that he plans to contest the congressional seat for Florida’s district 20, currently held by U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.

Cherfilus-McCormick, a Haitian-American, defeated Holness by just five votes in last year’s special Democratic primary to replace the late Alcee Hastings. Holness later sued to overturn the results of the race, claiming that Cherfilus-McCormick was “ineligible to hold office.” Holness also claims Broward County erred when it rejected some mail-in ballots as being late. Under Florida law, mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Election Day with one exception: ballots sent by military personnel and other Floridians living outside the country have 10 additional days to arrive, if postmarked by Election Day. Cherfilus-McCormick was, however, sworn in after state certified her victory, saying she received 11,662 votes to Holness’ 11,657.

In announcing his second bid for the seat, Holness said: “Families are hurting these days as the costs of everyday necessities — including housing, childcare, health care, gas and groceries — continue to rise, but wages fail to keep up.”

He continued: “our communities deserve a champion with experience and follow through to build a stronger, healthier future for all of us. Just as I’ve dedicated my career to improving lives and getting results for the people of South Florida, I will take that same drive to Congress to build lasting prosperity for all who call our incredible region home.”

Florida’s 20th district, which covers sections of Broward and Palm Beach counties, is heavily Democratic. The late Alcee Hastings represented the district from 2013 until his death in 2021.

And because Cherfilus-McCormick is serving the remainder of Hastings’ term, she must be re-elected to retain the seat for a full two-year term.

The primary election will be held August 22.