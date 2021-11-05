Congresswoman Clarke Supports Perry for Post of US Ambassador to Jamaica

Jamaican-American Democratic Congresswoman, Yvette Clarke, says she “wholeheartedly” welcomes the decision by President Joe Biden to nominate veteran New York State Assemblyman N. Nick Perry as the country’s Ambassador to Jamaica.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the exciting news of the appointment of New York State Assemblyman Nick Perry as the new US Ambassador to Jamaica,” Clarke, the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, told the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC).

“Mr. Perry brings a host of experience and the cultural background necessary to successfully fulfill his new mission,” added the representative for the predominantly Caribbean 9th Congressional District in Brooklyn, New York.

“He possesses the utmost integrity, a commitment to service, and a unique perspective and personal understanding of the Jamaican socio-political landscape that will further strengthen the ties between both our nations.

“Mr. Perry’s deep cultural and political ties to his Jamaican roots, as well as the broader Caribbean communities, make his appointment as US Ambassador to Jamaica the right choice at the right moment in our progressive trajectory as a nation. I was honoured to nominate him for this important service to the country, and I am confident he will represent the United States and Jamaica well.

“This is certainly a proud moment, not only for New Yorkers but for all those rooted in the rich heritage of Jamaica. On behalf of everyone I represent in New York’s 9th District, congratulations Mr. Ambassador.”

Biden announced on Wednesday his intent to nominate the Jamaican-born Perry to the position and the White House said in a statement that Perry is the president’s “nominee for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Jamaica.”

Perry represents the predominantly Caribbean 58th Assembly District in Brooklyn, and has served for three decades as an assemblyman in the New York State Legislature. He is currently the Assistant Speaker Pro Tempore of the New York State Assembly and a Regional Vice Chairman of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators.

Perry also serves on the New York State Assembly Standing Committees on Rules, Ways & Means, Codes, Banks, Labour and Transportation.

United States Senate Majority Leader, Charles “Chuck” Schumer, told CMC that he was “proud to support New York State Assemblymember Perry to be the next US Ambassador to Jamaica.

“Assemblymember Perry has dedicated his life’s work to serving his constituents in the 58th district, and has fostered many deep and lasting cultural, economic and political connections between the United States and Jamaica,” he said. “And that experience will make him an outstanding ambassador.”

“Born and raised in Jamaica, Assemblymember Perry, a US Army vet (veteran), has a unique perspective and understanding of Jamaica that will benefit both the United States and Jamaica in their deep and abiding partnership,” Schumer added.

Perry served in the US Army for two years of active duty and four years on reserve status. He received several service medals and was honourably discharged with the rank of Specialist E-5.

“I am extremely honored to have President Biden express his intent to nominate me to serve as the next US Ambassador to Jamaica,” Perry, who must be confirmed by the US Senate, told CMC after the White House announcement.

