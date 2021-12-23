Broward Meat & Sheriff’s Dept Gives Back to Lauderdale Lakes

Children in Lauderdale Lakes will have a merrier Christmas this year, as the Broward Sheriff department and neighborhood supermarket, Broward Meats & Fish, teamed up to give back to the community. The delivery of 75 Christmas bikes took place at the grocery store’s location along State Road 7 on Tuesday evening.

Broward Meat & Fish is a household name in the Caribbean community and has been giving back since it first opened its doors in 1991. In addition to bikes for the children, the grocery chain has also donated food to other charities benefitting the communities that it serves.

Store manager Alfred Lora was delighted by the response from the community and the effect on the children. “We do this to give back to the community and to make the kids happy. It is our way of showing our appreciation, as one of the most trusted and compassionate companies that benefit from them,” he said. Alfred is also mindful of the pandemic effects on families, which according to him, makes the gesture even more important. “This is important to us and the community, especially at this time. So many families are not able to make Christmas merry for their kids. It is such a joy to partner with the Sheriff’s department to make this a possibility.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Department was thrilled with the opportunity to give back to the community. Sergeant of the Neighborhood Support Team, Randy Gresham said: “We are very happy to connect with our community in this way.” He said it gives the law enforcement agency an opportunity to show that they are more than law enforcers. “Through efforts like this, we are able to enhance our relationship and provide needed social support,” he stated.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has been donating bikes to kids for about ten years and Sergeant Gresham said, “it is really important to give back to the community, especially to the children.” He said the kids really love and enjoy the gifts as they “get an opportunity to have something they wanted for Christmas.”

Children were selected from schools in the city and were given their bikes in the company of their parents.