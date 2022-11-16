fbpx
NewsCaribbeanFeatured

Broward man arrested in disappearance &murder of his wife

Broward man Jose Luis Pacheco arrested in disappearance &murder of his wife
By Santana Salmon

36-year-old Jose Luis Pacheco was arrested Monday evening in Hialeah in connection with the disappearance and murder of his 39-year-old wife, Mimose Dulcio.

The arrest was carried out by detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) Unit, in conjunction with investigators from the Miami-Dade Police Department

According to investigators, a missing person alert was issued for Dulcio on Saturday, Nov. 12, after she was last seen on Thursday, November 10, around 5:30 p.m. at her residence in unincorporated Central Broward.

- Advertisement -

Investigators with BSO’s Missing Persons Unit searched for Dulcio and investigated the circumstances surrounding her disappearance before the case was transferred to BSO’s Homicide Unit.

During their investigation, detectives met with Pacheco, who stated he had not seen or heard from Dulcio in a couple of days, and they were in the process of getting a divorce.

A search warrant was obtained for the couple’s home and shared vehicle. During the search, investigators found evidence that suggested Dulcio had been murdered in the couple’s home, and her body had been transported in the couple’s shared vehicle and disposed of in an unknown location.

On Monday, November 14, a warrant for Jose Luis Pacheco’s arrest was issued, and he currently is being held on one count of second-degree murder in a Miami-Dade County jail.

Detectives are asking the public for any information involving any unusual activities involving the suspect’s 2018 white Dodge Charger to call BSO Homicide Det. Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4246 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

 

 

Previous articleUN climate chief stresses the importance of curbing global warming

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
UN climate chief stresses the importance of curbing global warming

UN climate chief stresses the importance of curbing global warming

Click here to view
Skip to content