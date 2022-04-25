New medical company to introduce robotic surgery in Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana– Salus Medical Inc., a local medical distribution company, has announced plans to introduce robotic-assisted surgery to Guyana’s healthcare sector – a first for the region.

At its official launch on Friday, company officials said that they have already inked agreements with leading and cutting-edge brands in the medical field to advance and modernize healthcare.

One of the companies on board is Brainlabs; which utilizes software technology such as x-ray vision to diagnose patients and navigate through surgeries using a digital replica of the patient’s organs, muscles, and tissues. This helps to reduce blindness or paralysis during intricate procedures.

Another leading brand, KLS Martin, provides the world’s best implants for skull and facial surgery. KLS Martin also provides specialized patient solutions and has over 30,000 surgical products and instruments.

The company also offers absorbable implants and devices to make bones grow inside the body.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Salus Medical, Kamini Persaud, the company will also facilitate the qualifying and certifying of the most brilliant minds in the medical field.

Persaud said they will equip them with modern and innovative medical technology to ensure the best medical care with state-of-the-art facilities.

“Salus has and will continue to partner with some of the most dynamic global and affordable brands in the field of medical technology,” Persaud said.

Further, “Salus Medical will be stepping up to play its part to contribute to the ultimate health of the nation.”

Meanwhile, President Dr Irfaan Ali during brief remarks lauded Salus Medical as another positive move by Guyanese.

He said that health and education are the two sectors being targeted in Guyana to be among regional leaders.

“Hopefully, we can make our mark and become global leaders,” Ali said.

The President added that the government will continue to support private specialized healthcare and added that the government is also cognizant of the necessary legislation needed to transform the sector and referenced the recently passed Human Organ Transplant Bill.

“We are building the sector not only on investment and physical facilities but ensuring that we have the legislative framework to support the macro vision, to ensure health and health services become an important foreign currency earner for us,” the president stated.

CMC/