JN Group expands cross-border opportunities between Jamaica and Cayman

JN Group, through its subsidiaries JN Cayman and JN Money, is intensifying efforts to strengthen its presence in the Cayman business community and create cross-border investment opportunities.

At a recent Cocktails and Connections event in George Town, Grand Cayman, JN presented its diverse suite of services, with a special focus on JN Cayman. The event highlighted valuable opportunities for individuals and businesses, positioning JN as a bridge for cross-border financial services and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Affirming JN’s commitment to expanding opportunities and strengthening economic ties with Cayman, Gladstone Lewars, chairman of both JN Cayman and JN Money, emphasized JN’s role in helping individuals in both countries secure, grow, and manage their wealth.

“For many Jamaicans here in Cayman and Caymanians, Jamaica offers future opportunities for growth and is ultimately the place we plan to return to or invest in. Whether your goal is to establish roots there now or in the future, JN is also here to journey with you,” he said.

“We are excited to expose you to these opportunities as it is through your business and support over the years that we have certainly been able to grow and innovate.”

Jermaine Deans, managing director of JN Cayman, who delivered the main address, elaborated on how JN Money and JN Cayman are uniquely positioned to provide financial solutions for Jamaicans and Caymanians, as well as other residents of Cayman.

“Both entities are part of the JN Financial Group headquartered in Jamaica, which also comprises other financial companies such as JN Bank, JN Life Insurance, and JN Fund Managers. The offerings of these companies, in addition to what JN Money and JN Cayman provide, can be leveraged to create solutions that yield very positive returns,” he explained.

Over the past two decades, JN Money, led by Horace Hines, has built a strong presence in the Cayman Islands, providing an affordable and fast way for many to support the development of their businesses and families in Jamaica and beyond.

Meanwhile, JN Cayman, originally founded as the National Building Society of Cayman (NBSC) in 1992, has been instrumental in assisting Cayman residents with structured mortgage solutions. Though not as visible as JN Money, Deans emphasized JN Cayman’s potential to unlock financial opportunities and support the evolving needs of customers from its Elgin Avenue location.

“Over these many years, you’ve trusted JN to move your money, now let’s talk about how we can keep it, watch over it for you, and grow it, as well as grow your assets so that you can reap from it in the not-too-distant future,” Deans said.

Highlighting JN Cayman’s offerings, Deans noted that the company provides both short- and long-term financial solutions tailored to individuals seeking higher-yield options. Tax-free savings options are also available for those residing outside the British territory.

“As a regulated financial institution, your funds are always secure,” Deans emphasized. “We also provide personalised support and seamless digital access, so you can monitor your accounts and transfer funds securely worldwide.”