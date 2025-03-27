Business

JN Group expands cross-border opportunities between Jamaica and Cayman

JN Group, JN Cayman
By Sheri-kae McLeod

JN Group, through its subsidiaries JN Cayman and JN Money, is intensifying efforts to strengthen its presence in the Cayman business community and create cross-border investment opportunities.

At a recent Cocktails and Connections event in George Town, Grand Cayman, JN presented its diverse suite of services, with a special focus on JN Cayman. The event highlighted valuable opportunities for individuals and businesses, positioning JN as a bridge for cross-border financial services and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Affirming JN’s commitment to expanding opportunities and strengthening economic ties with Cayman, Gladstone Lewars, chairman of both JN Cayman and JN Money, emphasized JN’s role in helping individuals in both countries secure, grow, and manage their wealth.

“For many Jamaicans here in Cayman and Caymanians, Jamaica offers future opportunities for growth and is ultimately the place we plan to return to or invest in. Whether your goal is to establish roots there now or in the future, JN is also here to journey with you,” he said.

“We are excited to expose you to these opportunities as it is through your business and support over the years that we have certainly been able to grow and innovate.”

- Advertisement -

Jermaine Deans, managing director of JN Cayman, who delivered the main address, elaborated on how JN Money and JN Cayman are uniquely positioned to provide financial solutions for Jamaicans and Caymanians, as well as other residents of Cayman.

“Both entities are part of the JN Financial Group headquartered in Jamaica, which also comprises other financial companies such as JN Bank, JN Life Insurance, and JN Fund Managers. The offerings of these companies, in addition to what JN Money and JN Cayman provide, can be leveraged to create solutions that yield very positive returns,” he explained.

Over the past two decades, JN Money, led by Horace Hines, has built a strong presence in the Cayman Islands, providing an affordable and fast way for many to support the development of their businesses and families in Jamaica and beyond.

Meanwhile, JN Cayman, originally founded as the National Building Society of Cayman (NBSC) in 1992, has been instrumental in assisting Cayman residents with structured mortgage solutions. Though not as visible as JN Money, Deans emphasized JN Cayman’s potential to unlock financial opportunities and support the evolving needs of customers from its Elgin Avenue location.

“Over these many years, you’ve trusted JN to move your money, now let’s talk about how we can keep it, watch over it for you, and grow it, as well as grow your assets so that you can reap from it in the not-too-distant future,” Deans said.

Highlighting JN Cayman’s offerings, Deans noted that the company provides both short- and long-term financial solutions tailored to individuals seeking higher-yield options. Tax-free savings options are also available for those residing outside the British territory.

“As a regulated financial institution, your funds are always secure,” Deans emphasized. “We also provide personalised support and seamless digital access, so you can monitor your accounts and transfer funds securely worldwide.”

 

More Stories

Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ)

COJ expands online services with business closure and renewal options

The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) has introduced two new online services, Business Name Renewal and Business Closure, to its Electronic Business Registration Form...
imf

Suriname to get over US$60 million from IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved the ninth and final review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement for Suriname, unlocking US$62 million...
Future-proofing your business

Future-proofing your business: Key trends shaping success in 2025 and beyond

As we navigate through 2025, it’s clear that the pace of change in the business world is accelerating. For entrepreneurs and career professionals alike,...
employee training platforms

10 best employee training platforms to upskill and retain oyur workforce

The world of business operations today requires ongoing learning and growth to maintain a competitive advantage. Companies need to focus on training their employees...
Climate change leaves the Bahamas with huge debt, country seeks help

Bahamas signs LNG terminal agreement to lower energy costs

The Bahamian government has taken a major step toward energy reform with the signing of an agreement for the country’s first Liquefied Natural Gas...
Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Texas Chicken to open first Jamaica location in 2025

Global fast-food chain Church’s Texas Chicken is set to enter the Jamaican market with the opening of its first restaurant at Mall Plaza on...
Maxine Hinds and team

JN Money’s Maxine Hinds keeping Jamaicans and their US families connected

For nearly two decades, Maxine Hinds has played a pivotal role in connecting Jamaicans in the United States with their families back home. As...
Guyana signs MOU with UK company for new health record system

Guyana signs agreement to implement Electronic Health Record system

Guyana has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with UK-based RioMed Limited to develop and implement a new Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, aiming to modernize...
Suriname Joins World Bank's International Development Association as Newest Member

Local World Bank employees in Jamaica now exempt from income tax

In a move that reinforces Jamaica’s relationship with the World Bank, the Senate passed legislation on March 14 exempting locally recruited World Bank employees...
Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

IRENA wants Caribbean countries to move quickly towards renewable energy

Francesco La Camera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), has urged Caribbean small island developing states (SIDS) to accelerate their transition...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ)

COJ expands online services with business closure and renewal options

Skip to content