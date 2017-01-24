Good Afternoon and welcome. Today is Tuesday, January 24. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida… I’m Jahlisa Harvey, and you’re watching CNW90.

The coverage today is brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!

Here are today’s top stories:

Western Union, one of the leading money transfer agencies across the Caribbean, has admitted to anti-money laundering and consumer fraud violations. As a result, the United States Department of Justice said Western Union which is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, has agreed to forfeit US$586 million. Western Union will also begin enhanced compliance obligations which are to include ensuring that the company report suspicious or illegal activity by its agents or related consumer fraud reports.

In Haiti, at least two people were killed and several others injured after a truck hit several pedestrians Sunday night. Media reports said that the bus, accelerated just before the crash and that the two people were killed instantly.

The African Heritage Youth Theater is looking for new members. The drama apprenticeship program at the Cultural Arts Center for youth, is looking for children between the ages of 11-19, who are serious about learning the craft of theater. Auditions will be held February 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and require a 1 minute monologue, a resume and or bio, and a 2.75 GPA.

In Sports:

Jamaican soccer star, Wes Morgan has been selected in the 2016 CONCACAF Male Best following a memorable year on the field. Morgan became the first man in Leicester City history to lift the Premier League trophy, playing every game during the Foxes’ 2015-2016 title triumph.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

Jamaica’s female bobsledders, Jasmine Fenlator and Carrie Russell created history in Lake Placid, New York late yesterday when they became the first ever female team representing the island to win a medal on the North American Cup circuit.

For tomorrows weather forecast:

Sunny in Broward County with a High of 81 and a low of 61. Mostly Sunny in Miami-Dade, with a high of 78 and a low of 66. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

Today’s coverage was brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!b”

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey