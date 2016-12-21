We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. Today is Wednesday, December 21 and for CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey

Here’s a look at our top stories:

Efforts by Florida workers and their unions to lobby for Florida’s Legislature to increase the minimum wage to between $10 to $15 per hour may be railroaded. Reports indicate the states large corporations are not so inclined. Three large Florida coalitions, the Florida Retail Federation, Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Florida Chamber of Commerce filed a joint lawsuit to halt the increases approved by Miami Beach. The lawsuit claims the Miami Beach ordinance disregards a state statute which establishes that the Florida Legislature sets one consistent minimum wage for the state. The FRF consists of some of the region’s largest employers, including Walgreens, Publix, Macy’s, Home Depot, and Hard Rock.

The University of the West Indies is pleased to announce the official recognition of its degrees in China. In correspondence, the Ambassador of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Jamaica, affirmed the approved university by the Ministry of Education. This landmark development signals that UWI degrees are now accepted by China’s highest education authorities compatible to the standards met by other internationally renowned universities in the UK, EU, US and Canada.

The United Nations announced Friday it is giving Venezuela and Guyana one final year to settle a longstanding border dispute and if significant progress is not made toward an agreement the case will be handed over to the International Court of Justice. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said U.N. chiefs over the last 25 years have appointed three personal representatives and engaged in “intensive efforts” to find a solution. Venezuela contends the decision is null and void and claims about 40 percent of Guyana’s territory, which is rich with gold, diamonds, timber and other natural resources. Guyana, which is much smaller, rejects the claim and is pressing the U.N. to take the case to the International Court of Justice.

In Sports:

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt has climbed to number 32 on Forbes Magazine’s list of richest athletes. Bolt raked in $32.5 million U.S dollars this year and is the only track and field athlete included on the list. Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is number one, with his Argentine counterpart Lionel Messi, U.S basketball player Lebron James, Swiss tennis star Roger Federer and Kevin Durant rounding out the top five.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

Victoria Rowell, the actress playing the role of Drucilla Winters on the CBS soap opera ‘The Young & the Restless’, has been searching for her Jamaican father, and is making a public appeal to help find information about him. Rowell, who grew up in foster care in the U.S says she was her father is a Jamaican man who left the island in 1957 or 58 to join the U.S Navy.

For today’s weather forecast:

Cloudy in Broward County with a high of 80 and a low of 65. Scattered thunderstorms in Miami-Dade, with a high of 79 and a low of 68.

For more information on these and other stories, visit

CNW90