Twenty Caribbean countries are among 41 being earmarked by the United States congress for taxes on remittances as the Donald trump-led administration moves ahead with plans to build a wall on the country’s southern border. A bill to impose a fee for remittance transfers was introduced by the congress this week. The Border Wall Funding Act of 2017, is intended to upgrade the Electronic Fund Transfer Act.

Eight accused Jamaican lottery scammers were extradited to the United States on Wednesday. Among those extradited is a former policeman. The eight were ordered extradited by a judge at a hearing last month in which they challenged a request filed by the US Government.

Miami-Dade County residents who were strongly opposed to Mayor Carlos Giminez’s agreement with President Trump’s executive order banning funding to cities and counties offering sanctuary to undocumented residents, have been vindicated. This follows a stay of the order executed earlier this week by a federal judge. The ruling by Judge William Orrick of San Francisco, blocks Trump from cutting funds to these locations.

In Sports

The Trinbago Red Force crushed Pakistan by 9 wickets to clinch a spot in the semi-finals of the 2017 City of Lauderhill Int’l T20 Night Cricket Tournament. The game was played last Saturday at the Lauderhill Sports Park in Lauderhill. Joining the Red Force are Jamaica, Pakistan and first timers Combined Islands.

Here’s What’s Trending

As two airlines prepare to pull out of Cuba, JetBlue is seeking to fill the void. Spirit has announced plans to drop the Fort Lauderdale to Havana flights at the end of next month and Frontier will cease daily flights out of Miami in June. If given the nod to add more flights – JetBlue will pick up the slack in November.

For today’s weather forecast

It will be mostly sunny in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a High of 88 degrees and a low of 75. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbeannationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

Today’s coverage was brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!”

This has been CNW90, I’m ……………………..