The Jamaica Defense Force recruit, who was flown to Florida for treatment after suffering the effects of an unknown viral illness that affected over 80 recruits, is showing signs of improvement. This was disclosed by the Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Winston de la Haye who also said tests are still being done to determine the exact nature of the illness.

The New York-based Garifuna Action Committee has endorsed Jamaican-American New York State Assembly Member, Michael Blake, for the position of vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. In a statement, Garifuna said they are ready to work to address current ordeals and fulfill the promise of a bright future. Blake was born in the Bronx to Jamaican parents and announced his candidacy last week focusing on the party’s need to embrace diversity.

American reggae band ‘Rebelution’ holds the number 1 spot to close out 2016 on the Billboard Reggae Album Charts. In the seventh week on the chart, the group made a massive leap from number seven last week to push Bob Marley’s ‘The Legend Live: Santa Barbara – County Bowl’ to number 2.

West Indies Women Cricket star, Deandra Dottin has been discharged from the hospital following a collision with a teammate in a Women’s Big Bash League Match in Australia. Dottin, who plays for the Brisbane Heat, collided forcefully with teammate Laura Harris when they tried to field a ball on the boundary. She was carried off the field on a stretcher with a suspected concussion. The severity of her head trauma will be known once the results of her X-rays are reviewed.

Stephen Marley responded to the Gleaner about last week’s Grammy lash out by Freddie McGregor who called the 59 year institution ‘biased’. Marley replied saying he does not think the Grammy’s is biased and he and his siblings definitely deserve every accolade they get.

