It’s a chilly Monday here in south Florida. Let’s a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community. Today is January 9th…for CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey

The news today is brought to you by Grace Aloe, Aloe Vera Drink, Refreshingly Delicious.

Here are today’s top stories:

Esteban Santiago Ruiz an Alaska resident who was arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of multiple victims at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday, is scheduled to appear at a Broward Court today. Following interrogations Friday night Ruiz was formally charged with using and carrying a firearm and the deaths of the victims among other charges.

A former senior US official to Haiti is against plans by the incoming Jovenel Moise administration to re-establish a national army in Haiti. Moise, who is due to be sworn into office on February 7 said last year “the armed forces of Haiti is a constitutional prerogative” and “a country is not master of itself if it does not have an armed force.”

In Sports:

In the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup fifth-place playoff, Haiti beat Trinidad and Tobago 4 to 3 yesterday. The match was Trinidad and Tobago’s last chance to qualify for this year’s CONCACAF Gold Cup. Haiti’s next match will be against St Kitts and Nevis on February 18.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

The United States Attorney’s Office of Southern District of Florida has released the charges against Guy Philippe, the former Haitian rebel and recently elected senator, who was arrested Thursday afternoon in Port Au Prince and extradited a few hours later. Among his many charges, Philippe was indicted in 2005 on one count of conspiracy to import narcotics.

For Tomorrows weather forecast:

Partly cloudy in Broward County with a high of 73 and a low of 63. Mostly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 72 and a low of 67.

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey