Hello and welcome to CNW90.. Today Monday, January 23 and we’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida… I’m your host, Jahlisa Harvey.

The coverage today is brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!

Here are today’s top stories:

Police in Broward County are searching for a violent group that has ambushed women with beatings and pepper spray while stealing purses and electronics this week at shopping centers in Plantation, Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach. In two cases, women were followed to their homes, where, police said, their cars were stolen. Plantation Police Detective Philip Toman says they are following up on leads. The group has two women and one or two men, the attacks have so far happened at night.

President David Granger has announced Guyana’s launch against human trafficking. Granger said the country is prosecuting traffickers, collaborating with international counter trafficking organizations and will provide a shelter and psych-social services to victims.

International performing artist, Kristine Alicia, has her sophomore album “Songs from Zion” set for its Fort Lauderdale release event at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center on February 16th at 6:30 p.m. and the digital release of the album the following day on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, SoundCloud, and others Global Sports brand PUMA continues to deepen its roots in Jamaican athletics after securing the signatures of seven of the island’s top athletes.

In Sports:

Global sports brand, PUMA has followed its recent signing of champion Kemar Bailey-Cole with seven MVP Track Club athletes, including Olympic silver medallist Shericka Jackson, World Championships medal winner O’Dayne Richards, Janieve Russell, Christania Williams, Julian Forte, Rusheen McDonald and Megan Simmonds. This signing further builds the relationship between the brand and Jamaica since the stepping down of Olympic record holder Usain Bolt.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

Chantal Alecia Bedward, a Jamaican woman was arrested at the JFK International Airport in New York, Thursday as she tried to smuggle $70,000 in cocaine in a box of beef patties.

For tomorrows weather forecast:

Sunny in Broward County with a High of 79 and a low of 52. Sunny in Miami-Dade, with a high of 79 and a low of 56. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

Today’s coverage was brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!b”

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey