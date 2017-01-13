Today is Friday the 13th and we’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. I’m Jahlisa Harvey and this is CNW90.

The news today is brought to you by Grace Aloe, Aloe Vera Drink, Refreshingly Delicious.

Here are today’s top stories:

With only a few days to go in his presidency, US President Barack Obama on Thursday announced the end a 22-year-old policy commonly known as “wet foot, dry foot” policy, which dates back to 1995, granting residency to Cubans who arrive in the US without visas. In exchange, Havana has agreed to accept Cubans who have been deported from the U.S.

This Saturday the Lauderhill Police Department invites you to be a part of their ‘Slow Roll- Bike with a Cop’… a slow paced community bicycle ride through the City of Lauderhill. The ride is free and open to all members of the public and will include hydration stations, refreshments, and giveaways. The goal of this event is to give officers and residents a chance to ride together through their community and foster a closer connection.

Oriental Packing, the company at the center the December recall of certain brands of curry powder is facing losses of over $4-million. The recall which was then posted by the Food and Drug Administration is in affect for the Blue Mountain, Oriental, and Ocho Rios brands. According to the FDA, the product was recalled due to lead contamination.

In Sports:

20 year old Jamaican, Kadie Ann Dehaney is preparing to make her professional debut with the Melbourne Vixens with a practice match scheduled for the 21st against the Sunshine Coast Lightening and a 2017 SunCorp fixture versus the Magpies Netball on February 18 in Australia.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

Commendations are still pouring in over the movie Moonlight, a coming-of-age tale that follows a young man growing up in Liberty City, Miami. The film won Best Drama Picture at the 74th Annual Golden Globe awards beating out other films with veteran directors and actors.

THIS WEEKENDS weather forecast:

It’s going to be cloudy in Broward County with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with high of 70s and lows in the upper 60s. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

Today’s news is brought to you by Grace Aloe. Aloe Vera drink, Refreshingly Delicious.”

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey