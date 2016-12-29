We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. Today is Thursday, December 29 and for CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey

Here’s a look at our top stories:

One of the two women who were caught kidnapping and robbing woman at ATM’s was arrested Tuesday thanks to a tip from Crime Stoppers. Miramar Police said Charice Hubbert of Miami faces numerous charges for the alleged crimes, however, her accomplice remains on the run.

According to preliminary figures released by the Directorate of Economic Statistics of the Ministry of Finance, Haiti’s gross domestic product grew by 1.4 percent between October 2015 to September 2016. The figures show that the agricultural sector was largely responsible for GDP growth in 2016 manufacturing, food industries, papermaking and printing also contributing.

Jamaican reggae artist, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley has announced the 4th Annual Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise lineup set for November next year making stops in Montego Bay and Ocho Rios, Jamaica before returning to dock in Miami. The lineup of artists will include Damian and Stephen Marley, Sizzla, and Tarrus Riley.

In Sports:

New Kingston FC Head Coach Geoffrey Maxwell is calling the quality of players in the Red Stripe Premier League dismal naming the attacking and defending player’s poor in performance. Maxwell is blaming the decline of the league on the poor development structures that are found locally.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

Robert De Niro is facing a legal battle from residents of Barbuda over his plans to develop a resort. The Hollywood actor and his business partner James Packer are investing millions in revamping and reopening the K Club which closed 12 years ago, where Princess Diana used to take her sons on holiday.

Happy Holidays.