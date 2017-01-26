Good Afternoon and welcome. Today is Thursday, January 26. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida… I’m Jahlisa Harvey, and you’re watching CNW90.

North Miami officials including councilman Alix Desulme, signed a Sister-City agreement with Haiti committing both cities to identify activities that can generate new initiatives to further nurture economic, social, and cultural relationships. The signing took place in City of Arcahaie and is the second Sister City agreement signed by the City of North Miami since 2008.

According to a study done by Passportindex.org, Barbados has the most powerful passport in the Caribbean and the 50th most powerful in the entire world. Barbados’ passport allows its holders to travel to 132 countries without having to get a visa before departure and is followed by The Bahamas, which allows visa-free travel to 129 countries, and Antigua and Barbuda which allows visa-free travel to 124 countries.

St. Lucia is bidding farewell to their 25-year-old festival known for bringing visitors from all around the world. Prime Minister Allan Chastanet announced that the festival has been cancelled because of the $14 million price tag associated with the preparation and execution of the event. However, the event is set to be replaced by a Summer Festival including a series of events, music, food and an expanded St Lucia Carnival.

In the CASA Super League… Last night the South Florida Soccer lost against the Fort Lauderdale Blazers 3-0 at the Lauderhill Sports Park. The next match will be between team Haiti and Coral Springs FC at 6:15 Saturday evening.

The Department of Agriculture has reportedly lifted an executive order that called for scientists and employees of its research arm not to release any of its work to the public. After a report that the agency had told staff to stop releasing any “news releases, photos, fact sheets, and social media content,” BuzzFeed reported that another memo was sent from a top official that the original order was rescinded.

Partly Cloudy in Broward County with a High of 81 and a low of 62. Scattered shower in Miami-Dade, with a high of 79 and a low of 55

