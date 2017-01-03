We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. Today is Tuesday, January 3rd and for CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey

The news today is brought to you by Grace Aloe, Aloe Vera Drink, Refreshingly Delicious.

Here are today’s top stories:

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says nearly half million immigrants, including many from the Caribbean, were deported in 2016 according to the end of fiscal year statistics released by the US Department of Homeland Security. Secretary Jeh Johnson said the effort by this Administration was an enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws, with a particular focus on public safety and border security.

Travelers flying into South Florida airports were stranded for up to three hours with delays, and extremely long custom lines, due to an outage in the computer system used by US Customs and Border Protection. The outage began at around 6 p.m. and continued to just before 10 pm. This caused long lines extended in the immigration and customs halls with some passengers expressing torture like conditions as they endured the long wait.

Among new Florida laws that became effective on January 1st was one that bans minors under the age of 18 from purchasing some cough syrup brands over the counter. The law is meant to curb youth substance abuse, and people misusing the cough suppressant dextromethorphan found in cough medication.

In Sports:

The Amateur Swimming Association Of Jamaica is already preparing their National and Developments Squad for the 2017 season after having a great year in International Swimming. Thirty eight swimmers have been participating in an intensive 4 day Training Camp at the National Aquatic Centre with the purpose of training the fastest and most mentally driven swimmers.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

The Office of the National Electoral Litigation in Haiti has ruled that while there had been irregularities in the tabulation of votes cast in the November 20, 2016 presidential elections, these did not “affect the electoral process”.

For TODAYS weather forecast:

Partly cloudy in Broward County with a high of 84 and a low of 69. Scattered Thunderstorms in Miami-Dade, with a high of 80 and a low of 70.

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey