Today is Thursday January 19 and we’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. I’m Jahlisa Harvey and this is CNW90.

The news today is brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!

Here are today’s top stories:

Jamaica has recorded its first ‘probable’ case of Zika-related microcephaly. This was confirmed yesterday afternoon by the Ministry of Health. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Winston De La Haye who said the ministry received the notification on January 10 and is awaiting one final test before the case is considered conclusive.

Microcephaly is a rare nervous system disorder that causes a baby’s head to be small and not fully developed.Up to late 2016, there were over 700 notifications of pregnant woman with the Zika virus.

Leader of the Opposition in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas says there will be robust opposition to the plan by ministers in the Team Unity Government of Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris to look after their own interests instead of the overall development of the twin-island federation. In an interview, the former prime minister said the St Kitts-Nevis Labor Party will continue to bring to the people’s attention that the Harris Government is not for the national development of the people.

South Floridians can catch platinum selling Jamaican recording artist Jack Radics as he takes his Watershed Tour here to Florida for four performances starting tomorrow. The tour will kick off in Jacksonville before he appears in Hollywood on Saturday at the Ginger Bay Café. The Watershed album has high praise from critics and audiences across the U.S. with many citing the album as Radics’ finest achievement to date in a career that has spanned nearly three decades.

In Sports:

Phillip Clarke took top honors in the first edition of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s 2017 Road Series’ events when he won the 72.4-meter race Sunday. The Knights FR cyclist outsprinted a group of riders close to home to gain victory ahead of Team Foundation’s Adam Alexander and Jabari Whiteman of Heatwave, with Olympic sprinter Njisane Phillip taking fourth. Clarke picked up nine points for the win, while Alexander, Whiteman and Phillip bagged seven, five and three points, respectively.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

Former Fugees member and Haitian-born rap vetern Wyclef Jean got himself in some hot water with the Twitterverse after posting “Martin Luther King Jr. fought because all lives matter.”

For Tomorrows weather forecast:

Mostly Sunny in Broward County with a high of 83 and a low of 63. Partly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 79 and a low of 67. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

The news today is brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey