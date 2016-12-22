We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. Today is Thursday, December 22 and for CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey

Here’s a look at our top stories:

Community leaders are rallying behind Pauline Grant, a Jamaican American who was fired some 90 days before her scheduled retirement as Interim CEO at Broward Health. Local leaders are inviting members of the community to join them at the Broward Health Medical Center Board meeting today at 1 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale.

The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in Tallahassee is warning consumers that they may be targeted by a company falsely representing itself as the Department and demanding payment for fraudulent citations. Officials warn consumers that the Clerks of Court do not email citations to customers and do not require citation payment via email.

Haiti has joined the international community in condemning all instances of human trafficking as the United Nations’ Security held a debate Tuesday. Former Haitian prime minister, Jean-Max Bellerive said the crime has “heightened vulnerability and undermined human rights all over the world”. The UN Security Council urged member countries, including the Caribbean to build strong partnerships with the private sector and civil society such as local women’s organizations.

In Sports:

The Jamaica Reggae Boyz are set to take on Honduras during an international friendly in February at the BVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Reggae Boyz are preparing for the CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup semi-finals set to take place in June and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which will start on July 7.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

History was created in the British Oversees Territory of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday, December 15 when attorney at law Sharlene Cartwright Robinson was elected the first female premier after leading the People’s Democratic Movement to victory. On the weekend, Cartwright Robinson, who was born in The Bahamas, received the Proclamation for Premier from Governor John Freeman and will serve a four-year term.

For today’s weather forecast:

Scattered Showers in Broward County with a high of 81 and a low of 68. Scattered showers in Miami-Dade, with a high of 80 and a low of 71.

For more information on these and other stories, visit

Caribbean national weekly.com. Remember to pick up this week's copy of our Caribbean National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean – American outlet.

I’m Jahlisa Harvey and this has been CNW90.