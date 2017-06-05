The City of Miami has joined the international movement in support of the Paris climate accord. On Saturday the Miami City Hall and the Miami Tower was illuminated in green to express our commitment to the Paris Agreement. City of Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado joined mayors across the country in signing the Climate Mayors letter promising to “adopt, honor, and uphold the commitment to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement.”

CEO of the Jamaica Public Service Company, Kelly Tomblin has complained that about 180,000 homes, about one million people, are benefiting from electricity theft, Frustrated by the level and persistence of the theft, JPS, in January this year, said it was ready to name, shame, and prosecute offenders — a 180-degree turn in its policy of declining to take legal action against electricity thieves who, Tomblin had disclosed last year, were costing the company US$2 million per month.

Trinidad and Tobago Member of Parliament for Caroni Central Dr Bhoe Tewarie, has called for allowances in that country’s marriage bill for the marriage of 16-year-olds, where there is judicial scrutiny, parental consent as well as the consent of the 16-year-old. Tewarie said however that he was against child marriage, forced marriage and the “interfering with underaged girls and little children by big men.”

And in Sports

West Indies claimed a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the opening Twenty20 international. Led by Marlon Samuels, Evin Lewis and Chadwick Walton, the West Indies successfully chased down the 110-run target with 21 balls remaining in St Kitts on Friday. Samuels top scored with 35 and he was supported by openers Lewis (26) and Walton (22) as the home team reached 114-4 at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Here’s What’s Trending

Ariana Grande has reacted to the latest terror attack in London, just two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester. The twin attacks in the capital came as the Boca Raton-based pop star was preparing for Sunday’s charity concert that she had organized to raise funds for those affected by the Manchester Arena attack on May 22. As details emerged of the latest atrocity, Grande tweeted: “Praying for London.” In addition to seven fatalities, 48 people are being treated in hospital after being injured in the attack. It is the third terrorist atrocity in Britain in less than three months after the Westminster and Manchester attacks in March and May

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast.

It will be cloudy with widespread showers in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties, with a high of 88 and a low of 75 degrees.