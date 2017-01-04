We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. Today is Wednesday, January 4th and for CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey

The city of Pembroke Pines has announced that they are bringing back the red light camera program after a three-year hiatus. The city had previously shut the initiative down because it was costing more money than it was bringing in.

Julius Garvey, the son of Marcus Garvey on Thursday will present his father’s National Hero medal and other memorabilia to Liberty Hall located in downtown Kingston. This was the headquarters of Garvey’s United Negro Improvement Association in the 30s and is today used as a museum with historical information and artifacts on Garvey.

Usher is the latest U.S pop star to feel the reggae beat collaborating on a new dancehall inspired song titled “Wait For It”, with Jamaican producer ‘Supa Dups’. “Wait For It” is a song from The Hamilton Mixtape, a Broadway play, which topped the Billboard 200 Album Chart in its opening week.

In Sports:

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz are set to kick off against USA on February 3 in Chattanooga, Tennessee at the Finley Stadium before facing Honduras on February 16 at the BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas. President of the Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell, said the fixtures provide an opportunity to strengthen the team before the Caribbean Cup title in June and the Gold Cup, which is set to start on July 7.

Haiti’s President-elect Jovenel Moise has pledged to work with all Haitians in developing the country. He made the statement in an address last night,just hours after the Electoral Court had dismissed the appeal by challenging the outcome of the November 20 presidential election.

Scattered sorms in Broward County with a high of 83 and a low of 59. Scattered Thunderstorms in Miami-Dade, with a high of 82 and a low of 62.

This has been CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey