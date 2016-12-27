We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. Today is Tuesday, December 27 and for CNW90, I’m Megan Small.

Here’s a look at our top stories:

Yesterday was the first day of Kwanzaa where each day celebrates a specific principle. The principles start with unity or Umoja in Swahili and end with faith or Imani. The celebration of family and cultural ends on January 1.

Florida immigration advocates are concerned about a bill sponsored by Florida Republican Senator Greg Steube of Sarasota for the upcoming 2017 Florida Legislative session. The bill proposes to reverse a 2014 state law that permitted Florida students who are non-US citizens to qualify for state tuition at Florida universities and colleges, instead of out-of-sate tuition which costs about a third higher. Steube who voted against the 2014 bill said he believes the cuurent law rewards and offer incentives to illegal immigrants.

South Florida’s law enforcement officers are cautioning motorists to be more aware of the canals, and lakes, that run adjacent or close to several roads and highways in the region. Over the past few days at least five people tragically lost their lives after their vehicles ran off the road into adjacent canals. Motorists are urged to drive cautiously especially at night along roads with adjacent water-ways.

In Sports:

Caricom chairman Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has urged regional leaders to be less confrontational in addressing the parlous state of West Indies cricket. Some regional prime ministers would like comprehensive reform of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), with one is calling for the dissolution of the board. Skerrit said the reaction of his counterparts was indicative of their passion for the game, and a strong desire to see the West Indies team be much more competitive.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

In a recent interview as he prepares to leave office on January 20, President Barak Obama told an interviewer if he was able to run for a third term of president, he is confident he would have defeated Republican Donald Trump in the recent presidential elections.

The Weather Forecast for Today

Partly cloudy in Broward County with a high of 80 and a low of 71. Partly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 82 and a low of 71.

For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at

I’m Megan Small and this has been CNW90.