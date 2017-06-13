The Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board election processes for the West/Mid-West, Southern and Northeast US regions are now complete. In recent weeks Jamaicans and those of Jamaican descent living in these regions participated in voting for candidates vying to represent the diaspora on the Jamaica Diaspora Advisory Board. The persons elected by majority vote are in in the Northeast USA, Akelia Lawrence-Maitland; Southeast USA, including Florida, Attorney Wayne C. Golding, Sr., Esq of Orlando, and in West and Mid-West, Dr. Rupert Francis.

A Roman Catholic priest, Father Clyde Harvey was robbed as he prayed at the Holy Rosary/St. Martin’s Roman Catholic Church, East Port of-Spain, Trinidad, where he is the parish. A release stated that Harvey was at the church on Monday preparing for a seminar when three gunmen entered. He was tied up by the gunmen while they ransacked the presbytery and took $1,000, a mobile phone and other items. The gunmen threatened to kill Harvey but he managed to escape and made his way to a parishioner’s home.

The Life of A Ghetto Youth Tour featuring Sizzla Kalonji was launched over the past weekend at Central Broward Stadium in Lauderhill. It was the second time that Sizzla performed in South Florida since his US visa was reissued last year and fans expressed by their positive reaction how happy they were to see him despite the inclement weather. The seven-city tour, put on by Vas Productions, made its first stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fans of conscious reggae were treated to the melodious sounds of Sizzla, Marlon Asher, Ras Shiloh, Izac King and Orlando Octive.

And in Sports

Embarrassed by their 63-run defeat in the opening one day international, West Indies responded with a four-wicket win over Afghanistan to level the one-day international series in St Lucia on Sunday. The hosts skittled out the tourists for just 135. After West Indies’ quicks dominated Afghanistan, Shai Hope’s unbeaten 48 and a 33-run knock from Evin Lewis guided the hosts to 138-6 with 64 balls remaining.

.Here’s What’s Trending.

While the prosecution in the sex assault trial of famous American comedian Bill Cosby spent five days hearing the testimony of witnesses, the defense called only one witness on Monday then rested its case. Cosby decided not to testify on his own behalf. Both the prosecution and the defense have moved on to present closing arguments and a verdict is expected in the case in a few days.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast

It will be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in Broward and Palm Beach Counties and mostly cloudy with scattered showers in Miami-Dade, with a high of 88 and a low of 75 degrees. Today’s news was brought to you by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, who encourages you to Protect Your Baby, Vaccinate On Time, Every Time. They remind you that Immunizations are SAFE, PROVEN PROTECTION. For more on these and other stories visit us at caribbeannationalweekly.com Make sure to pick your copy of Caribbean News weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.