Last month US officials approved a new questionnaire form which applicants for US visas are now required to complete when submitting their applications at US consulates. The major change from the former questionnaire is that the new form requires applicants to give their social media handles (username and password for social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter Instagram, Whatsapp, etc.) for the last five years.

Claude Shaw, 49, a resident of Miramar, Florida has been sentenced to three years in prison in connection with the operation of a Jamaica-based fraudulent lottery scheme, the Department of Justice recently announced. Shaw has also been ordered by US District Court Judge William P Dimitrouleas to pay US$128,440 in restitution, and will have three years supervised release. Shaw pleaded guilty on March 22 to one count of mail fraud in the Southern District of Florida. As part of his guilty plea, Shaw acknowledged that, from or around September 2013, through to or around August 2015, he participated in the lottery scam that defraud US while he enriched himself.

Trinidadian Ayanna Webster-Roy, a minister in the twin-republic’s Office of the Prime Minister, has complained Jamaican immigration personnel patted her down as she prepared to depart Jamaica after attending a regional forum in Kingston. A member of the minister’s delegation to Jamaica said the minister was removed from the immigration line and patted down despite making her diplomatic status known to the authorities. The Trinidadians want their government to get an apology from the Jamaican government for the treatment meted to Minister Webster-Roy

In Sports

Jamaica will make another mark on the international sport scene when the country hosts the PGA Tour Latinoamerica BMW Jamaica Classic at the Cinnamon Hill Golf Course in Montego Bay from June 12 to 18. The internally acclaimed golf tournament is sponsored by the Jamaican Tourist Board and will feature some 144 professional golfers from over 20 countries.

Here’s What’s Trending

Yesterday morning, in Orlando, Florida a disgruntled former employee opened fire an awning manufacturing business killing five workers before killing himself. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the shooter was a 45-year-old man who had been fired in April and had been previously accused of assaulting a co-worker. The attacker was not believed to be a member of any type of subversive or terrorist organization.

And in Sports

Here’s What’s Trending

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast.

It will be mostly cloudy with numerous showers in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties, with a high of 88 and a low of 75 degrees.

