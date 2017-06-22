Following heavy rains which lashed South Florida in the last few weeks, Broward County officials said they have been getting thousands of requests per day to eradicate mosquitoes. As a result, the County has been deploying manpower to control of the spread. Due to the increase in the mosquito population, Broward County has trained extra personnel to help cover a wider area – this in addition to their normally scheduled spraying. They are also treating any standing water to control the mosquito breeding.

A pro-opposition radio station in St Vincent and the Grenadines has begun efforts to raise over 200-thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars it owes Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves after he successfully sued for defamation. Gonsalves had filed the defamation suit after comments were made on a radio program in 2007.This is the second lawsuit that the station has lost to the Prime Minister

Jamaican theater returns to South Florida with two shows this weekend. The series, Shebada Meets Bad Boy Trevor, will kick off The at Miramar High School on Saturday June 25 and will travel to the Coral Springs High School the following day. Both events start at 8:00 PM..

Organizers of the Diamond League meeting to be held in Monaco next month, have announced that eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt will run the 100 metres on July 21. Bolt, who is is competing in his final season before retirement, will use the Monaco event as a warm-up for the world championships in London that start on August 5.

Tropical Storm Cindy is churning slowly toward the Gulf Coast, where millions of residents are bracing for heavy rain and potential flash flooding. The storm – the second of the Atlantic Hurricane season, could bring up to 12 inches of rain to some coastal areas of Texas and Louisiana.

It will be partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a high of 88 and a low of 73 degrees.