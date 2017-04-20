Its Thursday, April 20. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community … Good Afternoon and welcome I’m ……………, and you’re watching CNW90. The coverage today is brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!.

Harold Fairweather, the oldest child of the world’s oldest person, Violet Brown, died at his Duanvale, Trelawny home on Wednesday morning after a brief illness. Prior to his death, Fairweather held the record for being the oldest living person with a parent alive. Fairweather’s mother celebrated her 117th birthday last month, while he observed the 97th anniversary of his birth on Saturday.

A luxury hotel in South Beach, Miami-Dade, is facing a discrimination lawsuit that claims a group of Haitian dishwashers were fired because of their race, color and nationality and were called “slaves” by managers. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the SLS Hotel, claiming they violated federal law. The suit alleges the Haitian workers were terminated and replaced with light-skinned Hispanics. It also claims managers called the black employees disparaging names, and banned them from speaking in Creole on the jobs, while allowing Hispanic workers to speak in Spanish at the same workplace..

The head of the United Nations Stabilization Mission (MINUSTAH) Sandra Honoré, says the mission will cease operations in Haiti within six months. Addressing the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Honoré said what the progress achieved during the past 13 years in Haiti’s stabilization process is notable and has recommended the closure of MINUSTAH in six months, and replace it with a smaller peacekeeping operation with concentrated focus on the rule of law and police development, and human rights monitoring roles

Jamaican Aljamain Sterling defeated Brazilian Augusto Mendes by a unanimous decision at the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday. The judges’ scored Sterling a winner by 29-28 across the board. After a slow start Aljamain Sterling’s mixed martial arts skills were on point, as he feinted with kicks to keep his opponent on the backfoot..

23 time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, on Wednesday posted pictures on the social media website, Snapchat, indicating she is pregnant. The tennis star posted a photograph of her belly before deleting the post minutes later. The singer posted a picture of herself in a bathing suit and captioned it ’20 weeks’. Williams 35, announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.

