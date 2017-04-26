Its Wednesday, April 26. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community … Good Afternoon and welcome I’m ……………, and you’re watching CNW90. The coverage today is brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!.

The Director of the largest property service workers labour union in United States – Helene O’Brien has described as unconscionable a recommendation made last week by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians by January. O’Brien – the Florida based director ,argues that Haiti is still reeling from multiple disasters, including the 2010 earthquake that left tens of thousands homeless and a cholera epidemic.

United States investigators have completed their probe into the deadly explosion that occurred at a quarry in St. Lucia earlier this year, that claimed the lives of four people, National Security Minister Hermangild (HERMAN-GIL) Francis says the investigators are in the process of preparing a report to be submitted to the police and the Director of Public Prosecutions. The explosion, that occurred last month, took place as workers were welding on the top of a container containing dynamite.

Lawyers representing Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and two other government ministers as well as a senior police official have called on a US-based blogger Kenneth Rijock and local journalist Matt Peltier (PEL-TI-AYE) to apologize and retract a statement made on a local radio programme about them earlier this month. The lawsuit stems from the ongoing controversy regarding the Citizenship by Investment programme through which foreign nationals are afforded citizenship in return for making a substantial investment in development of the island.

In Sports

Jamaica’s Olympic mile relay silver medalist, Chrisann Gordon opened her 2017 athletic season with a personal best over 400 meters at the LSU Alumni Gold track and field meet. The 22 year old Gordon represented Jamaica at the Rio Olympics as a member of the country’s mile relay squad. She finished in a time of 50 – point – 64 seconds at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Here’s What’s Trending

World number one tennis player Serena Williams has accused Ilie Nastase (E-LEE-A NAS-TASI) – a Romanian tennis player of racially abusing her and her unborn baby . During a recent press conference, Nastase was overheard making a comment on the color of the unborn child.

For today’s weather forecast

It will be mostly sunny in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a High of 88 degrees and a low of 72. For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbeannationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

Today’s coverage was brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!”