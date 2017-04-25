It’s Tuesday , April 25. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community … Good Afternoon and welcome I’m ……………, and you’re watching CNW90. The coverage today is brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!.

Despite a dip in the reported cases of the Zika virus in the Caribbean, the US Center For Disease Control (CDC) is still warning travelers to several Caribbean nations about the virus especially in the warmer months. Thirty-seven Caribbean countries, including the US territories of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, remain on the CDC’s travel advisory list as a “Level 2” alert, which advises travelers to “Practice Enhanced Precautions.” The advisory could put a dent in Caribbean tourism numbers related to visitors from the US this summer.

At least twelve people were killed as heavy rains pounded Haiti for three days last Friday to Sunday. Haiti’s head of Directorate of Civil Protection said the rains, which also affected southwest Cuba and Jamaica, caused widespread flooding, the collapse of several bridges and caused damage to the agricultural sectors. Many homes, especially in the city of Les Cayes, Torbeck, Port Salut were destroyed. Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior had called on Departmental Delegates and Mayors of the areas affected to help in assessing the damage.

Sections of the twin island republic of Trinidad and Tobago were rocked by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7, late Saturday. The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine campus, reports the quake, that occurred at 9:52 pm (local time) was felt in Port of Spain, Arima and San Fernando. The tremor, with a depth of 10 km, was located at Latitude 11.03 degrees North and Longitude 62.16 West. There were no reports of injures or damage.

Lauderhill Juniors and Plantation Football Club played to a 1-1 draw in the Caribbean American Soccer Association League at the Broward Sports Park on Saturday. In the Masters League Lauderdale FC got the better of South Florida Kickers 1-0 while Old Tymers lost 2-0 to Chapel Trail.

Barbadian superstar Rihanna has drawn the ire of British nationals after she posted photoshopped images of the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II on her photos. Rihanna posted the series of photos on her Instagram page on Sunday – two days after the British monarch’s 91st birthday on April 2.. While some of Rihanna’s over 52 million Instagram followers saw the humor in the doctored images, some felt RiRi had crossed the line, describing her as “rude”, “disrespectful” and “a stupid little girl”.

For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbeannationalweekly.com.

