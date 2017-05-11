Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Charles Fernandez says Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries will cooperate with countries in Latin America in speaking with one voice in opposing plans by the United States to target their nationals to help President Donald Trump build the multi-billion dollar US-Mexico border wall he has proposed. 25 Caribbean countries are among a number of countries in Latin America and the Caribbean proposed by the Trump administration to help fund the wall, estimated at US$21.6 million by placing a tax on remittances from the US

Tensions in Barbados between the Ministry of Education and the Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union (BSTU) are set to explode. The disgruntled teachers are not ruling out industrial action over the recent “unfair dismissal” of several of their peers. A meeting had been scheduled for last week between education officials and the teachers’ union to discuss the contentious matter was cancelled, without a new date being set.

On Monday, the Florida Legislature approved an $82.4 billion budget for 2017/2018. The budget includes only $90 million in tax cuts, significantly below than the $618 million originally proposed by Governor Rick Scott. Included in the tax cuts are two three-day sales-tax holidays. One tax holiday from August 4-6 is for back-to school shopping, and the other from June 2 to 4 for hurricane preparedness shopping.

And in sports

The North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) has rejected a proposal by the European Athletics Council, recommending the wiping of dubious world records set before 2005. Head of European Athletics Arne Hansen made the proposal recently calling it “revolutionary”. NACAC president, Victor Lopez, is opposed the proposal and called on the IAAF not to include it on the agenda of the IAAF Council Meeting in London. As an alternative, Lopez proposes the IAAF Integrity Unit work alongside the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to ensure the integrity of athletes.

Here’s what’s trending…

Political representatives in Florida are calling for a special prosecutor to probe ties between the Donald Trump administration and Russian operatives following the sacking of FBI director James Comey by Trump on Tuesday in the height of an ongoing FBI investigation. Trump cited Comey’s handling of the investigation into the activities of Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as the reason for firing him.

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast.

It will be mostly sunny in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and partly cloudy in Palm Beach county with a high of 91 and a low of 70. Today’s news was brought to you by the Florida Department of Health in Broward County, who encourages you to Protect Your Baby, Vaccinate On Time, Every Time. They remind you that Immunizations are SAFE, PROVEN PROTECTION. For more on these and other stories visit us at caribbeannationalweekly.com Make sure to pick your copy of Caribbean News weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.