Flood water still covered roads Thursday in some parts of South Florida as public works crews are working around the clock trying to pump out the water. Many residents were forced to park their vehicles because they couldn’t get their vehicles through the rising water to get to their homes. School buses were also unable to pass through in certain communities. Ducks were also seen swimming through the roads, which looked more like canals. The American Red Cross opened a family reception center in Davie Wednesday in case the flooding got worse and people needed a place to stay. The center was equipped with food and cots

Jamaican national Horace Tajah is facing a second deportation after spending four years behind bars after he was caught trying to re-enter the United States. Convicted in a New York City gang case in 2010, Tajah was sentenced to prison and eventually deported back to Jamaica and barred from the United States for life. Prosecutors point to the drug, gun and murder convictions on his record to suggest that his motivation in trying to re-enter the United States was to commit more violent crime. A federal judge set the stage for Tajah’s second deportation back to Jamaica by sentencing him to time served – he’s been in custody since his arrest four years ago – and three years of probation.

The Miami-Dade Police Department will recognize the outstanding service and relentless commitment of the department’s School Crossing Guards. The department praised the guards and hailed them as unsung heroes. The ceremony will be held on June 9 at the W.R. Thomas Middle School and will feature the recognition of 11 employees over the age of 80, 15 employees with perfect attendance, 5 employees with 20 years of service, and two employees will be celebrating 30 years of service.

And in Sports

A host of dignitaries and top flight athletes will descend on the national stadium in Kingston, Jamaica for the final time sprint king Usain Bolt will lace up his spikes and race in his home country at the Racers Grand Prix. Australian Sally Pearson, Kenyan David Rudisha and South African Wase Van Neikerk and other athletes will be on hand to give Bolt a grand send off.

Here’s What’s Trending.

Former FBI director James B. Comey on Thursday essentially laid out an obstruction of justice case against President Trump and suggested senior leaders in the bureau might have actually contemplated the matter before Trump removed him as director. Comey did not explicitly draw any legal conclusions. Whether justice was obstructed, he said, was a question for recently appointed special counsel Robert Mueller. But he said Trump’s request to terminate the FBI’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn left him “stunned,” and senior FBI officials considered it to be of “investigative interest.”

For Tomorrow’s weather forecast

It will be partly cloudy with showers likely in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach Counties with a high of 90 and a low of 72 degrees.