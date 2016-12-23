We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community here in South Florida. Today is Thursday, December 22 and for CNW90, I’m Jahlisa Harvey

The news today is brought to you by Grace Aloe, Aloe Vera Drink, Refreshingly Delicious.

Here’s a look at our top stories:

The Electoral Court in Haiti has ordered a review of the preliminary results of the November 20 presidential elections which elected Jovenelle Moise as president. The CEP, which met behind closed doors over the weekend with the attorneys for the political candidates Jude Celestin, Moise Jean-Charles and Maryse Narcisse who cited errors in the vote count and officials’ failure to comply with the requirement that voters sign their ballots or mark them with fingerprints at polling stations.

SPV Realty, a New York real-estate firm that has been sued twice for allegedly refusing to rent apartments to black people in Miami, has proposed building luxury condo towers as tall as 28 stories in the heart of Little Haiti. SPV is asking the city to approve a change to the area’s zoning code to allow the towers, adding to the gentrification fears from the residents.

Roots reggae artist Chronixx has announced his massive Spring tour and the debut of his album title, both titled Chronology. Chronixx and his band plan to start their North American tour on March 2nd moving across 39 cities throughout the United States and Canada.

In Sports:

The St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots announced yesterday that former West Indies Coach, Phil Simmons, will become the new head coach of the franchise for the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League season. Commenting on his new role, Coach Simmons said, he will do all possible to ensure that we achieve improved results he looks forward to working closely with Chris Gayle, who the team signed last week, to bring the desired success to the franchise.

Now, here’s what’s trending:

According to information obtained from the US Department of Health and Human Services, as of the deadline for enrollment, 6.4 million people had already enrolled through the federal insurance exchange at healthcare.gov. As was trending since enrollment began on November 1, Florida led the nation in enrollments with some 1.13 million Floridians enrolled by December 19.

For today’s weather forecast:

Scattered Showers in Broward County with a high of 79 and a low of 71. Scattered showers in Miami-Dade, with a high of 78 and a low of 73.

For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at

Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Today’s news is brought to you by Grace Aloe. Aloe Vera drink, Refreshingly Delicious.”

From all of us at CNW90, we wish you a Happy Holiday.

I’m Megan Small and this has been CNW90.