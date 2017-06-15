An era in Jamaican politics will end at the end of this month when two political stalwarts, former Prime Minister and leader of the People’s National Party Portia Simpson Miller and her party colleague and minister in past PNP administrations, Dr. Omar Davies official resign their parliamentary seats. Simson Miller previously resigned as PNP leader and Leader of the Opposition earlier this year. The resignation of both politicians will be effective on June 29.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has condemned the attack and robbery of a popular Roman Catholic priest, who has been working with young people to help in the fight against crime and violence in the twin island republic. Rowley said the attack on Father Harvey “by able-bodied, gun-toting men sadly represents the worst that exists within our communities. A statement issued by the Archdiocese of Port of Spain noted that Father Harvey was tied up and robbed by three men who threatened to kill him.

Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, in collaboration with SEIU Florida and Florida New Americans, will host a citizenship drive on June 16 and 17 to help residents living in Miramar and Pembroke Pines become US Citizens. Mayor Messam is encouraging permanent residents who are interested in becoming citizens. Residents can also apply for a waiver to avoid paying the citizenship application fee if they currently receiving public benefits by bringing their DCF benefits letter on Saturday. Low income residents may bring their last Tax Return to qualify for a chance to obtain a fee reduction.

The Theodore Whitmore coached Reggae Boyz lost their friendly encounter against Peru 3-1 in that South American nation on Wednesday. The Jamaicans seemed out of sorts and may have been affected by the high altitude at which the match was played. Peru raced into a 3-0 lead through goals from Edison Flores, Renato Tapia and Paolo Guerrero, while Jermaine Johnson scored Jamaica’s consolation goal through a 86th minute penalty.

Washington DC was in shock yesterday following the shooting attack on Congressional Republicans participating in baseball practice in a Virginia park Wednesday morning. House of Representative Republican Majority Whip, Congressman Steve Scalise was injured in the attack along with an aide and underwent surgery, but is in stable condition. The shooter was shot and killed by US Capitol police.

It will be mostly cloudy with showers likely in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade Counties with a high of 88 and a low of 73 degrees.