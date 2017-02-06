CNW 90 SCRIPT – FEB 6

Happy Monday everyone! Today is February 6. We’re taking a look at some of the top stories that are making the news across your Caribbean-American community right here in South Florida.

PNP leader and leader of the Jamaican opposition announced yesterday that she will retire as the party’s leader and opposition leader on April 2. The party will convene on March 26 to elect her successor, with nominations opening today February 6 and closing on February 10. Simpson Miller will remain as the MP for South West St. Andrew.

South Florida attorney George Crimarco assures Jamaicans they have no need to panic about new travel restrictions imposed by United States President Donald Trump as none of the rules applies to Jamaicans. He, however, cautioned, Jamaicans who hold green cards, against living in Jamaica and making an annual one week entry to the US. He said when the US issues a green card to someone, it intends that individual to live in the US.

Hundreds of South Floridians again staged protest rallies in down-town Miami, while thousands more rallied in the vicinity of President Donald Trump’s Maralago estate on Saturday against his executive order banning immigrants from seven nations. Protestors carried protests signs and repeatedly chanted “Hey, hey ho, Donald Trump has got to go”

In Sports

Down 28-9 at the beginning of the 4th quarter the New England Patriots staged one of the greatest rallies in Super-Bowl history to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first ever overtime in 51 Super-Bowls. Playing another phenomenal game, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won the MVP award

Here’s what’s Trending

A Professor of Pharmaceutical Science at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, South Florida has cautioned people using dietary supplements to improve memory and general brain function there is little scientific proof these supplements have the effect their manufacturers claim.

Here is your weather forecast for tomorrow

In Broward it will be partly sunny with occasional showers, with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 66. In Miami-Dade County the high temp will be 81, the low 68 degrees mostly sunny, but with a shower or two.

For more information on these and other stories, visit us online at Caribbean nationalweekly.com. Make Sure to pick up your copy of the National Weekly at your nearest Caribbean American outlet.

Today’s coverage was brought to you by Grace Soups: Spice up your kitchen with Grace Soups today. Genuine Caribbean taste enjoyed worldwide!”

This has been CNW90, I’m ……………………..